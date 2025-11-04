Over 48,000 police officers complete election training: Police HQ
A total of 48,134 police officers have completed training ahead of the national election.
Earlier, a “Training of Trainers” course was held from August 31 to September 2 a as part of the programme, said sources at Police Headquarters.
Around 150,000 police personnel are expected to serve on the ground during the upcoming parliamentary election.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police has issued special instructions to all unit heads to ensure close supervision of the on-going election training programme.
On 2 November, the IGP visited Rajshahi and Bogura to review the election training sessions in the field.
However, Bangladesh Police have taken all necessary preparations to ensure that the upcoming national parliamentary election is conducted in a free, fair, impartial, and festive environment.
Earlier, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on 7 September inaugurated the training programme at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh Police Lines.
The on-going election training will continue until mid-January.
This is the first time such training has been organised for police personnel ahead of a national election.