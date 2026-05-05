Rising child deaths amid inadequate preparedness

Deaths among children with measles and measles-like symptoms are increasing in Bangladesh, with the highest single-day toll reaching 17 on Monday, according to the Integrated Control Centre of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, reported deaths from measles this year have crossed 300. Questions are now being raised over whether these deaths could have been prevented and whether the health authorities took adequate measures in time.

On Monday, the DGHS’ Integrated Control Centre reported that in the latest 24-hour period (from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday), two confirmed deaths from measles and 15 deaths from measles-like symptoms were recorded. Among the 15, two deaths occurred on the previous day.

According to the DGHS, 259 deaths have been recorded from measles-like symptoms so far this year, while 52 deaths have been confirmed as measles, bringing the total to 311 deaths.

Health officials maintain that during an outbreak, any death with measles-like symptoms should be considered a measles death, a position agreed upon by experts at a National Technical Advisory Group meeting on 12 April.