In 52pc of murder cases, all the accused are acquitted

Political rival attacks, family disputes, hostility, or robbery—Whatever the cause may be, defendants are acquitted in 52 percent of murder cases.

In other words, in more than half of all murder cases filed in the country, the accused ultimately receive no punishment. In some cases, the accused may be arrested and temporarily imprisoned, but are later acquitted after trial. This information has emerged from police research.

The study, titled “Investigation Report on the Causes Behind the Low Conviction Rate in Murder Cases,” was conducted by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and published in May of this year.

The study reveals that in more than half of all murder cases, defendants are acquitted mainly for four reasons. Among them, settlement or compromise between the complainant and the defendant is the most common cause. Other reasons include weaknesses in the FIR, errors in investigation, delays in completing investigations, incompetence or bias of investigating officers, discrepancies among the FIR, inquest, and autopsy reports, inconsistencies in postmortem findings, political influence, failure to produce witnesses in court, intimidation of witnesses, and improper recording of statements. Additionally, in many cases, trial delays also lead to acquittals.

PBI analyzed 238 murder cases whose verdicts were delivered between 2015 and 2016. The cases themselves were filed between 1986 and 2015. Among them, 123 cases resulted in acquittal of all defendants, while 115 cases led to convictions.

The analyzed cases included murders stemming from property and family disputes, conflicts over the distribution of gambling or drug trade money, financial disagreements, robbery-related killings, and murders arising from political rivalry or intra-party feuds.