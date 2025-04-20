EC extends deadline for political party registration
The Election Commission on Sunday announced an extended deadline of June 22 for new political parties to get them registered with the independent statutory body as a pre-requisite for participation in the upcoming 13th general elections.
“Until Thursday seven parties applied for registration and 20 others sought for an extended deadline. Under these circumstances the time for securing registration has been extended until 22 June,” EC’s Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said.
He said the parties seeking to get the registration would need to apply within the extended deadline, fulfilling the related legal requirements and exhausting the procedures.
The EC announcement came after the newly floated National Citizen Party (NCP) earlier today held a two-hour meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
Officials familiar with the meeting said NCP tabled a series of demands alongside seeking extended timeframe for their registration with the EC.
According to the previous EC deadline, today was the last day for receiving applications for registration.
EC official said the seven new parties which applied for the registration are: Bangladesh Conservative Party (BCP), Janata Congress Party, Bangladesh Probashi Kalyanmoy Party, Bangladesh Justice Party (BJP), Bangladesh Trinamool Janata Party, Bangladesh Mukti Oikya Dal, Bangladesh Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Jatiya Bhumihin Party (BMLP), Bangladesh Republic Party and Bangladesh Jana Jote Party (BJP).