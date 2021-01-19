Fifth phase to be held on 28 Feb

The fifth phase election to 31 municipalities (pourashavas) of different districts will be held on 28 February, the election commission (EC) announced the schedule on Tuesday evening.
According to the schedule, the last date of submitting nomination papers is 2 February. The nominations will be scrutinised on 4 February and the date of withdrawing nominations is fixed on 11 February.
EC senior secretary Md Alamgir said, “The fifth phase of elections will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).”