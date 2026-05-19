New govt pay scale to take effect from 1 July

Implementation of a new pay scale for government officials and employees is set to begin from 1 July. The government is taking into consideration the recommendations made by the committee led by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani regarding the rollout of the revised pay scale.

The committee recommended implementing the new pay scale in three phases over three fiscal years. Under the proposal, 50 per cent of the revised basic salary would be provided in each of the first two fiscal years, while allowances would be introduced in the third year. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has given an approval in principle to the proposal.

Two meetings on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year were held at the Secretariat last Wednesday and Thursday with the prime minister in attendance. Among those present were Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder and National Board of Revenue Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, according to sources familiar with the meetings.

The issue of implementing the new pay scale was among the topics discussed during the budget meetings. No official briefing was held afterwards.