All filling stations across the country will suspend gas supply for six hours, from 5:00pm to 11:00pm, during the month of Ramadan, said a press release of the Petro Bangla.

It said as per the government decision, all filling stations will have to suspend their operation between 5:00pm and 11:00pm in Ramadan. The vigilance teams of the gas distribution company will monitor the situation regularly to implement the decision.