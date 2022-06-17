Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

Prothom Alo English Desk
For the first time, the government of Bangladesh has appointed a female official to the Finance Division as its secretary, reports BSS.

Fatima Yasmin, who was previously a secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD), was promoted to the position of senior secretary on Thursday.

This promotion will be effective from 17 July, according to a gazette notification of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Fatima Yasmin, a career civil servant, joined the ERD, Ministry of Finance, as secretary on 23 February 2020.

She joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991. She worked for various ministries including the Finance Division and Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance; and Ministries of Agriculture, Women and Children Affairs and Defense.

She also worked for ERD for a substantial period with the World Bank, United Nations, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank.

