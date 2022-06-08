Finance minister Mustafa Kamal to place budget for FY23 on Thursday

The marginal communities of the country will get priority in the next budget, said a finance ministry press release on Wednesday.
The release said that the budget for the next fiscal year with the title “Returning to the continuity of development after passing through the impacts of Covid-19” has been framed based on the past attainments of the government and also under the present circumstances.
The issue of controlling inflation, the agriculture sector, health, human resource development, employment, education and some other sectors will duly get highest priority in the next budget.
To make the budget more participatory, all the budget related documents will be available at the website of the Finance Division.
Any individual or organization would be able to download it and thus could send their valuable opinions and suggestions while staying from both home and abroad through filling up the feedback form on this website.
All the available opinions and recommendations would be considered and thus the accepted recommendations would be implemented during the passing of budget by Jatiya Sangsad or after that period.
To ensure wide-scale participation, the budget documents will be available at the websites of National Board of Revenue, Planning Division, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Department of Printing and Publications and Prime Minister's Office.
The post-budget press conference will be held on Friday at 3:00 pm at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.