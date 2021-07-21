Fire destroys 63 homes in Balukhali Rohingya camp, Ukhiya

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, destroying 63 homes. Around 4 to 5 persons were injured in the fire. Their identity has not been known as yet.

The Rohingyas said that the fire probably started from a gas cylinder. With Eid ahead, the Rohingya families were preparing all sorts of rice cakes and other special food items and that is when the fire broke out, they feel.

The fire started on Tuesday evening at the H-2 black of Balukhali camp-9 next to Ukhiya Panbazar.