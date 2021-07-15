Fire from high flow nasal cannula disrupts ICU

A fire breaking out at Tangail General Hospital on Thursday disrupted the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital.

The fire was sparked from a high flow nasal cannula. The fire service managed to bring the fire under control rapidly. There were no casualties in the accident. The ICU patients have been relocated to the general wards.

The hospital resident medical officer (RMO) Shafiqul Islam said at around 3:35pm, a high flow nasal cannula in the ICU suddenly burst into flames. The hospital staff used the firefighting equipment to immediately try to douse the flames with carbon dioxide.

Panic broke out among the patients under treatment in the 10-bed ICU. Their relatives and hospital staff quickly took them out of the ICU. The fire service arrived very soon and brought the flames under control.