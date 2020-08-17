Fisheries department official dies of COVID-19

Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, an official of fisheries department died of COVID-19 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Sunday night, reports UNB.
He was 53.
The deceased Nazmul Hasan was quality assurance manager of quality control laboratory of fisheries department in Khulna.
Nazmul breathed his last around 10:50pm at CMH.
Born in 1966 in Chuadanga, Nazmul Hasan left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and secretary Rawnak Mahmud expressed deep shock at the demise of Nazmul.
They also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.