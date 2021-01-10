Five Bangladeshis return home after languishing in Yemeni jail

Five Bangladesh citizens, released after nine months in Yemen's custody, will be arriving home on Sunday, reports UNB.
They left Yemen on Saturday with the support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait.
The five Bangladesh citizens, who were working in a ship with Omani ownership, were rescued by Yemen Coast Guard when they fell into an accident on 13 February, 2020, said the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait.
They were taken to IOM custody after release from confinement with the joint efforts made by the foreign affairs and Bangladesh missions in Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.
They were scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:20am by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight via Dubai.