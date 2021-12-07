Bangladesh

Five die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh has reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning taking the tally to 28,010.

During the period, 291 people contracted coronavirus taking the number of total infection to 1,577,991, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 1.45 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 20,014 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The health directorate said a total of 308 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,542,908.

Of the deaths in last 24 hours, four are male and one female. Of them, four died in Dhaka and one Chattogram.

Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

