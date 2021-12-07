Five die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

The country reported 1.45 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 20,014 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The health directorate said a total of 308 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,542,908.

Of the deaths in last 24 hours, four are male and one female. Of them, four died in Dhaka and one Chattogram.

Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.