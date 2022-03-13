Five million families to get rice at Tk 10 per kg through OMS

Replying to a question Abdur Razzaqe said, “Prices of thin rice have increased a bit. But the price of coarse rice has remained unchanged. We are more worried about the poor people. So we are distributing rice at a cheaper rate through Open Market Sale (OMS)”.
The minister said as part of the government’s bid to control the prices tax has on edible oil and some other food items has been withdrawn.
“To make the agricultural sector profitable we are working to modernise fish cultivation. We are also working on poultry and paddy harvesting”, he added.
Qu Dongyu, director general of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, also visited the institute with the minister.