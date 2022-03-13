Five million families to get rice at Tk 10 per kg through OMS

Agriculture minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said the government would distribute rice among 5 million poor families at Tk 10 per kg, reports UNB.

“Due to the Russia-Ukraine war the price of food grains in the country has increased a bit but we are giving all-out effort to keep the prices at a tolerable level,” the minister told reporters during a visit to Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) at Gazipur.