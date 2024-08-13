Newly appointed 4 Appellate Division judges take oath
The newly appointed four judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) were sworn in Tuesday morning.
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to them at 10.30 am at the Supreme Court judges’ lounge.
Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday elevated them from the High Court Division to the Appellate Division judges in line with Article 95 (1) of the constitution.
The four new apex court judges are - justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, justice Syed Md. Ziaul Karim, justice Md. Rezaul Haque, and justice SM Emdadul Hoque.