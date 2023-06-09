Incumbent govt will be in office during polls: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the current government would continue as the election-time government and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold the office as prime minister.

“BNP’s demand for caretaker government didn’t garner any international support. For this, they are now talking about ‘neutral government’ instead of caretaker government. The present government will perform as the election-time government like in other democratic countries,” he said.

The minister said this to reporters after attending a seminar organised by the Department of Oceanography marking the World Oceans Day at Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU) here.