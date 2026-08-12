How deadly negligence allowed measles to spiral out of control

Farzana Islam became a mother 11 years after her marriage—and that, too, at immense expense through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

She named her child Faiyaz Hasan Tajim. On her Facebook profile, she set her profile name as ‘Tajim’s Ammu’ (Tajim’s Mother).

After suffering from measles, Tajim passed away on 22 April. He was just eight months and 18 days old. Between 15 March and yesterday (11 August), 880 patients like Tajim have died from measles and measles-related complications—almost all of them are children.

For many years, measles remained well under control in Bangladesh; news of child deaths from measles was rare. Prothom Alo conducted a three-month investigation to uncover why a disaster unfolded this year and who bears the responsibility.

An examination and analysis of government records, alongside interviews with various stakeholders, reveal that the situation spiralled out of control due to sheer negligence.

The crisis developed gradually through a failure to prioritise measles risk, repeated postponements of the Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign in favour of typhoid vaccination, the procurement of fewer vaccines than required over several years, and a failure to analyse risk data on time.

The blame for this failure does not rest with a single government or institution. A combination of a lack of coordination, misguided priorities, and administrative bottlenecks across the highest levels of government policy-making, the Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, pushed the situation towards disaster.