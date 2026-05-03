Nurul Kabir urges political parties to abandon double standards to facilitate responsible journalism

Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors’ Council and Editor of New Age, has called for stronger cooperation and dialogue between the government and journalists to enhance the role of the media in building a democratic society.

He also urged political parties to abandon double standards in the interest of responsible journalism.

He made the remarks Sunday while presiding over a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) to mark World Press Freedom Day 2026.