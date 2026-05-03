Nurul Kabir urges political parties to abandon double standards to facilitate responsible journalism
Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors’ Council and Editor of New Age, has called for stronger cooperation and dialogue between the government and journalists to enhance the role of the media in building a democratic society.
He also urged political parties to abandon double standards in the interest of responsible journalism.
He made the remarks Sunday while presiding over a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) to mark World Press Freedom Day 2026.
The event was held at the CIRDAP Auditorium, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon attending as chief guest, this afternoon.
Noting that 3 May is observed globally as World Press Freedom Day, he referred to this year’s theme: “Shaping a Future of Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security.”
Nurul Kabir said that although various initiatives have been undertaken worldwide to ensure media freedom and responsibility, in practice these are often obstructed.
He emphasised that the media plays a crucial role in democratic development and that this understanding must be more firmly established within society.
Drawing the attention of the information minister, he observed that ruling political parties often advocate “responsible journalism” while in power, but adopt a different stance when in opposition. He urged political parties to move away from such tendencies.
He further said that the incumbent government, having emerged from a prolonged movement and mass uprising, has generated new expectations among the people.
In this context, he stressed the importance of ensuring the free flow of information and taking effective measures to safeguard media freedom.
Addressing the government, Nurul Kabir said that rather than offering assurances of forming new commissions or enacting fresh laws, it would be more effective to review and implement recommendations made by previous commissions.
He also emphasised the need for the government to undertake research-based preparation before engaging in dialogue with journalists on relevant issues.
The discussion also featured speeches by NOAB President and Manab Zamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury; The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam; former head of the Media Reform Commission Kamal Ahmed; Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif; The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid; Kaler Kantho Editor and National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz; Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin; Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmed; Samakal Editor Shahed Mohammad Ali; Acting Editor of Shomoyer Alo Syed Shahnewaz Karim; and Executive Editor of Sangbad Shahriar Karim.
Editors’ Council General Secretary and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated the discussion.