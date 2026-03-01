403 students die by suicide in a year

A total of 403 students died by suicide in Bangladesh in 2025, with the highest number recorded among school students. The number of female students who died by suicide was higher than that of male students.

The findings were revealed in a study conducted by Aachol Foundation, an organisation working on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Presenting the results of the study titled “Student suicides: a growing crisis” at a press conference in the capital on Saturday, the organisation said the figure represents not just a statistic, but also reflects limitations in family structures, social relationships and mental health support systems.

As in previous years, Aachol Foundation analysed the 2025 suicide data by reviewing reports published in 165 local and national media outlets on the mental health situation of students.