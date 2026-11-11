Information Commission seeks to regain momentum after 2 years of inactivity

After nearly two years of inactivity, the Information Commission is trying to resume its operations. Following the appointment of a chief information commissioner and two other information commissioners, hearings to resolve around 950 pending complaints are set to begin this month.

The commission is also planning several initiatives, including information fairs, to raise public awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The new commission is also working to set its priorities for the first 100 days.

However, the commission is facing a staff shortage. This has raised questions about how far it will be able to advance these initiatives with its limited workforce. It also faces several other challenges.

Following the July 2024 mass uprising, the then commission's members resigned or were removed. No new commission was formed during the interim government. Eight months after the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) came to power, a new commission was formed on 17 October.

Jahangirnagar University professor Nahrin Islam Khan was appointed chief information commissioner. The other two information commissioners are journalist SAM Mahfuzur Rahman and Khan Mohammad Abul Hossain.

According to sources at the Information Commission, around 950 complaints have accumulated because the commission remained inactive for an extended period. Hearings to resolve these complaints will begin on 16 November. In addition, information fairs will be organised at the university level in December.