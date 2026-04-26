Father’s only plea is that US law enforcement find Bristy’s body

The body of Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was murdered in the US state of Florida, has not yet been recovered.

Her father Jahir Uddin Akon, also known as Dil Mohammad, has said his only wish is that US law enforcement agencies locate his daughter’s body and send it back to Bangladesh.

Bristy’s ancestral home is in Char Gobindapur village under Khoajpur union of Madaripur Sadar upazila.

Her father has been living with the family in Mirpur, Dhaka, for more than two decades. He works at a private life insurance company in Dhaka. Bristy was a PhD student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, her father said, “I want to see my daughter one last time. Bristy’s mother, her brother—everyone is devastated. They are crying constantly. Everyone is heartbroken. We have only one appeal—that US law enforcement finds her body and sends it to Bangladesh. We want nothing more than that.”