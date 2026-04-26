Father’s only plea is that US law enforcement find Bristy’s body
The body of Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was murdered in the US state of Florida, has not yet been recovered.
Her father Jahir Uddin Akon, also known as Dil Mohammad, has said his only wish is that US law enforcement agencies locate his daughter’s body and send it back to Bangladesh.
Bristy’s ancestral home is in Char Gobindapur village under Khoajpur union of Madaripur Sadar upazila.
Her father has been living with the family in Mirpur, Dhaka, for more than two decades. He works at a private life insurance company in Dhaka. Bristy was a PhD student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, her father said, “I want to see my daughter one last time. Bristy’s mother, her brother—everyone is devastated. They are crying constantly. Everyone is heartbroken. We have only one appeal—that US law enforcement finds her body and sends it to Bangladesh. We want nothing more than that.”
He added, “We stayed up all night on Saturday hoping for news of her body. The US police did not call, though they were supposed to. Later, we contacted them and learned that they are still continuing the search. Police have recovered a dismembered body part from Limon’s residence. It is suspected to be part of Bristy’s body, but the police have not confirmed anything clearly. The Bangladeshi embassy in the US, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Florida police, and the Bangladeshi community in the US are all in regular contact with us. They have assured us they will help ensure maximum punishment for the killers and find her body. For now, we can do nothing but wait.”
According to family sources, Bristy passed her SSC exams in 2014 with a GPA-5 (Golden A+) from Nahar Academy High School in Mirpur, Dhaka. She later completed her HSC with a GPA-5 (Golden A+) from Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt. Anwar Girls’ College. She then earned her undergraduate degree in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering from Noakhali Science and Technology University and enrolled for a master’s at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Before completing her master’s, she received a full scholarship to pursue a PhD at the University of South Florida and left for the US on 25 August 2025.
Her uncle Danial Akon, a farmer who lives in the village home in Madaripur, said, “I still cannot believe Bristy is gone like this. They would visit the village once or twice a year. She grew up in Dhaka. Both my brother’s children were excellent students. Everyone in the area was proud of them. No one can accept her death. People are crying for her. We want justice for her killing. May Allah deliver justice.”
Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Marzina Akter said, “We are aware of the matter and have contacted the family. An application will be required. We will then forward it to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare to take necessary steps, including bringing back the body. We hope to proceed once the body is recovered.”
Two students—Limon and Bristy—went missing in the US from 17 April. Both were PhD students at the University of South Florida. Limon was pursuing a PhD in geography, environmental science, and policy, while Bristy was studying chemical engineering. They were last seen on campus the day before they went missing.
Last Friday, US police recovered the mutilated body of another missing student, Zamil. At a press conference, law enforcement in Florida said his body was recovered from the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa. In connection with the disappearances, local police have arrested 26-year-old US citizen Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, who had shared a room with Zamil. He was arrested from his family home.