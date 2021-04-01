Flights from all European nations and 12 other countries except UK, suspended

Bangladesh has suspended incoming of passengers from all European nations and 12 other countries except the UK due to the global Covid-19 situation.

Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The 12 other countries include Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and Uruguay.

The notification said that the decision will be implemented from 3 April and will remain valid until 18 April.