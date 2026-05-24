This is a man-made ‘epidemic’

Bangladesh aspires to become a developed country. The country’s per capita income and life expectancy have increased. Families now have one or two children. Yet those very one or two children are dying from measles. The state cannot ignore this “family tragedy.” In this day and age, the deaths of 500 children in this man-made epidemic are unacceptable by any standard.

A target had been set to eliminate measles within this year. But by a cruel twist of fate, we are now drowning in a measles crisis. Various international and domestic data and evidence indicate that the interim government’s health sector incompetence, bureaucratic complexities, the unnecessary complication of an established vaccination management system, failure to carry out the measles campaign on schedule, and several other factors have caught the country off guard.

After news emerged of child deaths from measles in Rajshahi, the current health minister wanted to “hang” the director of that hospital. But following such a reaction from the minister, the kind of comprehensive measures that should have been taken were never implemented.

Attempts were made to dismiss public health experts’ recommendations to declare measles an epidemic. This amounts to gradually avoiding a major problem. When the highest levels of the Health Ministry say things like, “I also had measles,” or try to trivialise the matter, it creates a lax attitude among officials in the ministry and the directorate.