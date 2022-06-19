Floodwater to recede from Tuesday: State minister

The flood situation has improved to some extent in Sylhet while it has deteriorated in Habiganj and Moulvibazar. The situation in Sunamganj remained unchanged, he said, adding that some 70 upazilas of 12 districts have currently been inundated.
State Minister Enamur Rahman also said that the flood reportedly claimed two lives – a SSC examinee was washed away in heavy current and another was electrocuted.
Citing the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), he said the rain may continue until Monday, but the situation would improve on Tuesday and the water would recede.
Meanwhile, the weather office on Sunday said moderate to heavy showers may take place across the country in the next 24 hours. However, flood-hit Sylhet may witness decreased rainfall during the period.