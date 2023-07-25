EU expresses concern over human rights, press freedom situation 

The visiting special envoy of the European Union (EU), Eamon Gilmore, has said the regional bloc is concerned over the prevailing human rights situation, civil society environment, and media freedom in Bangladesh.
The special envoy for human rights came up with the statement after meeting Kamal Uddin Ahmed, chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Tuesday.
While talking to newspersons, Eamon Gilmore said they had discussions over the prevailing human rights situation in Bangladesh, the environment for civil society organisations, and press freedom.
“We have concerns about these issues. I will engage in further discussions with the government authorities and ministers in Bangladesh. Later, I will prepare a comprehensive report for the 27-member European Union to address the overall situation,” he said.
Noting the bloc’s close ties with Bangladesh, Gilmore said Bangladesh now enjoys the preferential benefits – generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) – in the European market. But it should focus on human rights related issues to secure GSP+ facilities.
He further asserted that the issue of human rights remains at the heart of the commercial relationship between Bangladesh and the EU. They intend to promote better working conditions, fair wages, and overall human rights for workers here.
Asked about the upcoming national polls, Gilmore passed the ball to the EU election exploratory mission’s court and said they will take a decision over sending observers during the next national polls, after assessing the mission’s report.
Meanwhile, NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said they are working on issues of extrajudicial killings, custodial death and enforced disappearances. He acknowledged that such incidents were unfortunate and negatively impacted the nation’s image on the global stage.
“There were no significant talks over the upcoming election. However, we should not do anything that may tarnish our country’s image,” he added.
Eamon Gilmore is now in Dhaka on a six-day trip. He is scheduled to hold meetings with ministers, government officials, and civil society representatives. Besides, he is supposed to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.