Free and fair polls can't take place if political violence prevails: US

Expressing concern about the reports of political violence in Bangladesh, the United States has said a free and fair election cannot take place in an environment with political violence. It also urged the government to investigate violence transparently.
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this replying to a question during a regular press briefing on Monday.
A journalist said millions of people marched in the capital city Dhaka demanding the resignation of the ruling prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The local and international media reports that on Saturday police and ruling party members brutally attacked peaceful demonstrations – peaceful demonstrators and opposition leaders, resulting in hundreds of injuries, including the top opposition leader Gayeshwar Roy.
“How do you assess and monitor this escalating situation, considering the government’s apparent hardline stance towards the opposition and police brutality? What steps will the State Department take to ensure the possibility of a credible and peaceful election in Bangladesh?” asked the journalist.
In reply, Matthew Millar said, “We are concerned about the reports of intimidation and political violence in Bangladesh surrounding this weekend’s political protests. We encourage the government of Bangladesh to investigate reports of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account. We urge Bangladesh to create a safe environment for people to peacefully assemble and voice their concerns, and we call on all parties to respect fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation.
And I will say finally that free and fair elections depend on the commitment of everyone – voters, political parties, youth wings, and police – and cannot take place in an environment with political violence.”
Another journalist said Bangladesh is approaching a national election, and the US also declared a visa policy to ensure democratic process in Bangladesh.
The ruling prime minister ensured the US and the EU that there will be a free and fair election, the journalist continued.
But the main opposition party is using arson, terrorism, and vandalising the country's capital last week, he pointed out saying they were attacking not only civilian properties, also the police properties.
The journalist also said they burned everything there and they made a situation like a war field in the capital demanding an election-time government, which is unconstitutional declared by the supreme court of Bangladesh.
The journalist asked, "What is your comment?”
Replying to this question, Matthew Miller said, “My comment is the same as I made in response to the previous question.”
The journalist said, “I want only one observation from you. Last 15th of June, this is the fifth time Canadian federal judge labeled BNP as a terrorist organization. What is your observation on that?”
In reply, Miller said, “I don’t have any observation on that.”