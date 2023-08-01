Free and fair polls can't take place if political violence prevails: US

Expressing concern about the reports of political violence in Bangladesh, the United States has said a free and fair election cannot take place in an environment with political violence. It also urged the government to investigate violence transparently.

US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this replying to a question during a regular press briefing on Monday.

A journalist said millions of people marched in the capital city Dhaka demanding the resignation of the ruling prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The local and international media reports that on Saturday police and ruling party members brutally attacked peaceful demonstrations – peaceful demonstrators and opposition leaders, resulting in hundreds of injuries, including the top opposition leader Gayeshwar Roy.

“How do you assess and monitor this escalating situation, considering the government’s apparent hardline stance towards the opposition and police brutality? What steps will the State Department take to ensure the possibility of a credible and peaceful election in Bangladesh?” asked the journalist.