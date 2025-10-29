Election will be challenging, sudden attacks may occur: Chief Adviser

The Press Secretary said that in the field administration—particularly positions like DC, ADC, and UNO, including those with judicial responsibilities—no one who had been involved in the last three elections will be assigned this time. Even those who had a minor role in those elections will not be assigned this time.

Posting decisions will take into account each officer’s political affiliations, physical fitness, professional competence, and any media reports of irregularities.

He said the most capable officials will be assigned to the most sensitive areas. However, no one will be posted in their home district or that of their in-laws.

It will also be ensured that no one is posted where their relatives are contesting in the election, said Shafiqul Alam. The posting process will begin on 1 November.

He added that the Adviser for Home Affairs informed the meeting that similar measures are being taken for police postings, and lists of Superintendents of Police (SPs) for all 64 districts have already been prepared.