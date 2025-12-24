Is this Muhammad Yunus' model of civilisation? asks Anu Muhammad
After the student–mass uprising, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus claimed that Bangladesh was being brought into ‘civilisation’ through the formulation of the July Charter.
Following attacks on media outlets and cultural institutions, Professor Anu Muhammad has questioned that claim.
Anu Muhammad said, “The brutality we have been witnessing for months, especially what we saw on 18 and 19 December —is this Muhammad Yunus’s model of civilisation? This is a question all of us must ask today.”
He made the remarks while speaking at a joint rally of various leftist organisations organised by Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday, protesting attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut and Udichi Shilpigoshthi, and against all killings. Anu Muhammad, a member of Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee, presided over the rally.
At the July Charter signing ceremony on 17 October, Professor Yunus had said in his speech, “We were living in a barbaric world where there was no law. People could do whatever they wanted. Now we have come into civilisation.”
Following that statement, former Jahangirnagar University professor Anu Muhammad, speaking on behalf of the Teachers’ Network, had immediately raised questions about the definition of ‘civilisation’. In light of the recent terrorist attacks, he has raised the issue again. He believes these attacks are not aimless acts of disorder, but planned acts of terror driven by an ideological position.
On Thursday night, the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, was first attacked by assailants. After vandalism and looting, the Prothom Alo building was set on fire. Subsequently, The Daily Star office in Karwan Bazar and the Chhayanaut building in Dhanmondi were attacked in the same manner. The following day, the Udichi Shilpigoshthi office on Topkhana Road was set ablaze.
Anu Muhammad said the horrific attacks, vandalism and arson at various buildings and institutions were unbelievable incidents. He said Nurul Kabir—who had consistently spoken out against injustice, corruption and human rights violations during the autocratic Hasina era over the past decade and a half—was attacked and branded an Awami League collaborator. Observing the attacks on Chhayanaut, Udichi, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, it is clear, he said, that these were not spontaneous acts of unruly behaviour by a few youths, but highly planned terrorist attacks.
Anu Muhammad further said, “What is even more unbelievable is that the number of attackers at each incident was not very large. Yet while they were carrying out destruction and pushing people towards death, the police and the army were standing in front of them passively. Why did the army, police and intelligence agencies remain inactive? Why were they silent? Why and how did they play such a role that it appeared the state and the government were acting as patrons or collaborators of those carrying out this destruction or planned attacks? What is the reason for this role?”
‘Two fascisms’ within the govt
Anu Muhammad questioned the government’s inaction, despite provocation ahead of the attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut and Udichi.
He said that over the past few months, hatred and hostility had been spread on Facebook, including incitement to attack these institutions. Such activities could not have been unknown to government intelligence agencies. Intelligence agencies know that instigators, both domestic and foreign, are provoking people to carry out attacks and destruction.
This Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee member said that those institutions and individuals being targeted share common characteristics: they were active in movements against Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule; they have consistently taken clear positions against exploitation, oppression, dominance and discrimination across different periods of Bangladesh’s history; and they support both the Liberation War and the mass uprising. He asked who could be attacking the forces that stand for the Liberation War and the mass uprising of 2024, and why.
Claiming that the attacks were carried out from a planned ideological position, Anu Muhammad questioned the government’s inaction, saying the government is not inactive everywhere. In some areas, it has shown great determination. He cited the government’s haste in entering into secret and opaque agreements, including handing over Chattogram Port to foreigners. The lack of resolve and activity, he said, is seen only where public interest is involved. He alleged that two fascist currents have converged within this government—religious fascism and corporate fascism.
Seven demands
At the rally, Gonotantrik Sangskritik Oikya executive member Mofizur Rahman placed seven demands. These include proper investigation and trial of the killings of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, Dipu Chandra Das and Ayesha Akter; investigation and trial of every mob and terrorist attack across the country, including those on Udichi, Chhayanaut, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star; and immediate identification and punishment of those who instigated the violence.
Other demands include ensuring freedom of expression and the safety of life and property; providing compensation to families and institutions affected by violence; removal of the grossly failed home affairs adviser; and holding national parliamentary elections within the timeframe announced in the schedule.
The rally began with protest songs performed by artists of Gonotantrik Sangskritik Oikya. Baul songs were performed by artist Delwar Hossain. Representatives of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) were present in solidarity. After the rally, a protest procession marched through the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University, Liberation and Democracy Gate, Kataban and Shahbagh intersection, and ended in front of the Udichi office.