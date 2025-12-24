Is this Muhammad Yunus' model of civilisation? asks Anu Muhammad

After the student–mass uprising, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus claimed that Bangladesh was being brought into ‘civilisation’ through the formulation of the July Charter.

Following attacks on media outlets and cultural institutions, Professor Anu Muhammad has questioned that claim.

Anu Muhammad said, “The brutality we have been witnessing for months, especially what we saw on 18 and 19 December —is this Muhammad Yunus’s model of civilisation? This is a question all of us must ask today.”

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint rally of various leftist organisations organised by Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday, protesting attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut and Udichi Shilpigoshthi, and against all killings. Anu Muhammad, a member of Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee, presided over the rally.

At the July Charter signing ceremony on 17 October, Professor Yunus had said in his speech, “We were living in a barbaric world where there was no law. People could do whatever they wanted. Now we have come into civilisation.”