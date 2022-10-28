Bangladesh

Five die of dengue, 440 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Five more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning raised this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 128.

During the period, 440 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Two deaths were reported from Madaripur and Narsingdi, while another was from Chattogram raising the death toll in Chattogram to 38.

The dengue death toll increased to 73 in Dhaka and five in Khulna, while it remained unchanged at five in Barishal and three in Mymensingh division.

Of the new patients, 279 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 161 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,539 dengue patients, including 2,280 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The directorate has recorded 35,262 dengue cases and 31,595 recoveries so far this year.

