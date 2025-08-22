Celebrities in trouble after buying flats near runway

Renowned Bangladeshi acting couple Masum Bashar and Mili Bashar purchased a flat in 2019 at Priyanka Runway Society, located near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Uttara.

Their apartment is on the eighth floor of a building named Vertical-2. It is reported that around 13-14 other actors and actresses have also bought flats in this building.

Masum Bashar completed all payments and registered the flat in 2024. However, he now finds himself in trouble. The Civil Aviation authority has declared that the building’s height exceeds permissible limits and poses a risk to aircraft operations. Consequently, approximately 33 feet must be demolished from the top of the structure, including the staircase room, water tanks, lift machine room, barbed wire, boundary walls, antenna, poles and other rooftop extensions.