Celebrities in trouble after buying flats near runway
Renowned Bangladeshi acting couple Masum Bashar and Mili Bashar purchased a flat in 2019 at Priyanka Runway Society, located near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Uttara.
Their apartment is on the eighth floor of a building named Vertical-2. It is reported that around 13-14 other actors and actresses have also bought flats in this building.
Masum Bashar completed all payments and registered the flat in 2024. However, he now finds himself in trouble. The Civil Aviation authority has declared that the building’s height exceeds permissible limits and poses a risk to aircraft operations. Consequently, approximately 33 feet must be demolished from the top of the structure, including the staircase room, water tanks, lift machine room, barbed wire, boundary walls, antenna, poles and other rooftop extensions.
If demolition takes place, residents of the eight floor, including Masum Bashar, Mili Bashar, drama director Himu Akram and building owner Sourav Rahman will be affected. Furthermore, seventh-floor resident actress Nabila Islam and other flat owners are also at risk. Popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury owns a flat on the sixth floor of the same building.
Several other actors have also purchased flats in Vertical-2, including Shamim Zaman, Niloy, Shyamal Mawla, Samia Othoi, Saju Khadem, A K M Hasan, Nazia Haque Orsha and her husband Mostafizur Noor Imran and Arfan Ahmed.
As many celebrities live there, locals refer to the building as the “Celebrity House.”
On 28 May, the Civil Aviation Authority issued a letter stating that six buildings within Priyanka Runway Society exceed the permitted height. According to the authority, these additional heights pose a risk to air traffic. Accordingly, it has written to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), instructing them to carry out partial demolitions.
Sourav Rahman, Managing Director of Priyanka Runway Society and owner of Vertical-2, told Prothom Alo that the Civil Aviation Authority had previously issued a clearance letter on 21 March 2019, specifying the maximum height allowed for his building. He constructed the building in line with that directive. Now, however, the Civil Aviation Authority has revised the height restrictions, leaving him and the flat owners in trouble.
Celebrated actor Chanchal Chowdhury said, “We are being victimised because of mistakes made by both the Civil Aviation Authority and the developer Priyanka. Who will speak to for the helplessness of artists like us?”
Sourav Rahman admitted that some unauthorised rooftop structures were built, which he is prepared to remove. However, he questioned: “If the entire eighth floor must be demolished due to Civil Aviation’s error, who will compensate us?”
Six Buildings Exceed Height Limits
Under the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), prior clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority is required for any construction within 15 kilometres of an airport runway. The authority determines the maximum permissible height for buildings. Any structure exceeding this limit must be partially demolished.
A review of documents shows that for the building on Plot 13, Civil Aviation had initially approved a maximum height of 82 feet. The building was constructed accordingly. However, with the addition of rooftop extensions such as staircases, water tanks, lift machine rooms, safety walls, antenna and poles, the height eventually reached approximately 102 feet. Later, Civil Aviation revised the permissible height down to 60 feet. According to the authority, the building now contains around 33 feet of unauthorised extensions.
The same issue applies to five other buildings in the society. Mohammad Rezaul Islam, one of the owners, stated, “We will remove any unauthorised extensions. However, if the main structure has to be demolished without compensation from Civil Aviation, we will seek redress in the High Court.”
There are 106 flats in the six affected buildings at Priyanka Runway Society, Baunia. The Diabari area is a popular shooting location, which encouraged many actors to invest in flats at Vertical-2. Actor Shamim Zaman was the first to purchase a flat there and later encouraged fellow actors to purchase too. He too is now distressed by the news of possible demolition.
Drama director Himu Akram owns a 1,490-square-foot flat on the eighth floor of Vertical-2, where he has lived for five years. He told Prothom Alo, “I purchased the flat after verifying all documents, considering that many fellow artists would be living here. I have also spent a significant amount on interior decoration. While I respect the law, if my flat is demolished for flight safety reasons, compensation must be provided.”
Actor Masum Bashar echoed the same concerns, “We purchased our flats based on valid documents. If my flat is demolished due to Civil Aviation’s mistake, who will compensate me?”
Letter to RAJUK
On 22 July, a meeting was held at RAJUK headquarters involving its Chairman, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority, Priyanka Society and flat owners to discuss measures regarding the “height violations” of six buildings within Priyanka Society. The meeting focused on actions required to remove unauthorised structures in order to ensure uninterrupted air traffic operations.
Saidur Rahman, Chairman of Priyanka Runway Society, stated, “We shall demolish the additional structures that were built without authorisation. However, who will take responsibility for the approval previously granted by the Civil Aviation? The buildings were constructed on the basis of their official clearance.”
According to the Civil Aviation Authority, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was upgraded to Category-2 on 20 July, in line with international standards. Previously, aircraft pilots were required to have a clear view of the runway from 232 feet during landing. Under the revised international regulations, this visibility requirement has been reduced to 132 feet.
Group Captain Md. Nur-e-Alam, Member (Air Traffic Management – ATM) of the Civil Aviation Authority, rejected the allegation that their initial clearance letter caused discrepancies in the permitted height of the six Priyanka Society buildings. He stated that in total, 87 buildings in the area have been constructed without complying with established “height regulations.”
He further explained that the height clearance for Priyanka Runway Society buildings had been determined on the basis of the geographical coordinates provided in their submitted design. A subsequent survey conducted by the Department of Survey revealed inaccuracies in those coordinates. As a result, the Civil Aviation Authority issued a new letter with revised height restrictions.
‘Fault Lies with Civil Aviation’
Dhaka International Airport was established at Kurmitola in 1980 and renamed Zia International Airport in 1983. The subsequent Awami League Government later renamed it Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. At the time of its construction, the area was largely surrounded by Baunia Bill. Over the years, residential areas and high-rise buildings have developed around it. Many of these structures have violated the Civil Aviation Authority’s “height regulations”. The issue remains uncontrolled and continues to grow.
On 22 July, 35 people tragically lost their lives when a fighter jet crashed at Milestone School and College in Uttara. Following widespread criticism, the Civil Aviation Authority began identifying buildings around the airport that obstruct or violate the “Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS).”
Engineer Md. Riazul Islam, Chairman of RAJUK, told Prothom Alo, “The fault actually lies with the Civil Aviation Authority. Priyanka Runway Society constructed the buildings based on the clearance they had been granted. During the meeting with RAJUK, Civil Aviation admitted their error. Naturally, the affected parties will demand compensation. We are attempting to ensure they receive at least partial compensation.”
The RAJUK Chairman further stated, “We have already referred the matter to an inter-ministerial committee through official correspondence. A meeting will be convened shortly. However, any unauthorised extensions constructed by Priyanka Runway Society in violation of height restrictions must be demolished without exception.”