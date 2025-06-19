Govt appoints Asad Alam Siam as new foreign secretary

The government has appointed Bangladesh ambassador to the United States (US) Asad Alam Siam as the new foreign secretary.

"Until further notice, Asad Alam Siam, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will carry out the responsibilities of the foreign secretary," read the office order issued by the ministry Thursday.

The order will come into effect from June 20, while the newly appointed foreign secretary is likely to assume office on Sunday, a foreign ministry official told the news agency.

Siam succeeds Md Jashim Uddin, who was appointed as the country's 27th foreign secretary in September last year.

Since 23 May, secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique had been discharging routine duties of the post following Jashim Uddin's departure.

A career diplomat, Siam joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995.