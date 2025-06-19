Govt appoints Asad Alam Siam as new foreign secretary
The government has appointed Bangladesh ambassador to the United States (US) Asad Alam Siam as the new foreign secretary.
"Until further notice, Asad Alam Siam, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will carry out the responsibilities of the foreign secretary," read the office order issued by the ministry Thursday.
The order will come into effect from June 20, while the newly appointed foreign secretary is likely to assume office on Sunday, a foreign ministry official told the news agency.
Siam succeeds Md Jashim Uddin, who was appointed as the country's 27th foreign secretary in September last year.
Since 23 May, secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique had been discharging routine duties of the post following Jashim Uddin's departure.
A career diplomat, Siam joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995.
An architect by academic background, Siam completed his undergraduate studies at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and later obtained an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.
Throughout his distinguished career, he undertook several professional courses at institutions including the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, APCSS in Hawaii, IFANS in Seoul, and the National Defence College in Dhaka.
He also served as a guest lecturer at various training institutions in Bangladesh.
At the foreign ministry, he held key positions, including the posts of director in the offices of the Foreign Minister, director general of the Europe and EU Wing, chief of protocol, rector of the Foreign Service Academy, and inspector general of missions.
His overseas assignments include postings in Bangladesh missions in Bangkok, Jakarta and Manchester.
He was the country's first Consul General in Milan, and also served as Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.
Siam represented Bangladesh in numerous bilateral, regional, and multilateral negotiations.
He was also the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Vienna and the OPEC Fund, and Alternate Permanent Representative to UNESCAP in Bangkok.
He served as a governor on the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), vice-chair of the 67th Session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), and a governor and chair on the Board of the Colombo Plan Staff College in Manila.