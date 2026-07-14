Education board’s explanation to hold HSC exam despite adverse weather

The explanation stated that the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations are being conducted across all education boards using a common question paper system at 2,697 examination centres, with the participation of 12,70,583 candidates. It emphasised that every candidate is equally important.

However, due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall, several examination centres under the Chattogram Education Board have been affected, and candidates have been unable to travel safely to their centres.

As a result, only the HSC and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board, along with the Madrasah Education Board and Technical Education Board operating within the Chattogram Education Board area, have been postponed until 16 July.

The authorities made this decision after considering the ground situation and the opinions of Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the affected areas.

On the other hand, the statement noted that the vast majority of examination centres under the country's other education boards remain suitable for conducting examinations.

Local administrations have reported that the necessary conditions exist to hold the examinations following continuous coordination with district administrations, law enforcement agencies and local authorities.

Based on those reports, the examinations for the other education boards are proceeding according to the previously announced schedule.