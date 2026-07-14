Education board’s explanation to hold HSC exam despite adverse weather
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has issued an explanation in response to concerns over continuing the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations despite adverse weather conditions.
The explanation came in a statement issued today, Monday, signed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, the organisation representing the chairpersons of the country's education boards.
The statement said the committee had taken note of the concerns and questions raised by many students, parents and well-wishers regarding the decision to continue the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations despite the adverse weather. It added that the committee fully understood these concerns.
The explanation stated that the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations are being conducted across all education boards using a common question paper system at 2,697 examination centres, with the participation of 12,70,583 candidates. It emphasised that every candidate is equally important.
However, due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall, several examination centres under the Chattogram Education Board have been affected, and candidates have been unable to travel safely to their centres.
As a result, only the HSC and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board, along with the Madrasah Education Board and Technical Education Board operating within the Chattogram Education Board area, have been postponed until 16 July.
The authorities made this decision after considering the ground situation and the opinions of Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the affected areas.
On the other hand, the statement noted that the vast majority of examination centres under the country's other education boards remain suitable for conducting examinations.
Local administrations have reported that the necessary conditions exist to hold the examinations following continuous coordination with district administrations, law enforcement agencies and local authorities.
Based on those reports, the examinations for the other education boards are proceeding according to the previously announced schedule.
The statement also acknowledged that adverse weather unexpectedly caused travel difficulties for students at some examination centres on Sunday morning (13 July), particularly at the Cumilla Government Women's College examination centre.
However, with the sincere cooperation of the local administration, the officer-in-charge of the centre and parents, students were able to arrive on time and sit their examinations.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee stated that it had taken into account the preparation made by all 12,70,583 candidates.
It warned that repeatedly postponing the examinations could disrupt students' academic progress, delay the publication of results, affect university and other higher education admission processes, and disrupt the overall academic calendar.
It also noted that, under the common question paper system, it is not practical to suspend examinations across all education boards because of circumstances affecting only one board.
The explanation further stated that if a natural disaster in any region creates a serious risk to candidates' safety or significantly disrupts the conduct of examinations, the relevant Deputy Commissioner (DC) will immediately assess the situation and make the necessary decisions. It stressed that students' lives and safety remain the highest priority.
The committee also requested students to allow sufficient travel time and exercise caution when travelling to their examination centres because of the adverse weather.
The statement added that all relevant authorities are working with the utmost sincerity and responsibility to ensure students' safety and to conduct the examinations smoothly, fairly and without disruption.
Public notice on physics examination questions
Meanwhile, the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers Committee issued a public notice stating that the education boards are aware of concerns raised through various platforms regarding questions 6 and 7 of the creative section of HSC physics examination. The authorities said they are reviewing the matter with the utmost importance.
The public notice stated, "If the review confirms any error or inconsistency in the relevant questions, we will fully protect the interests of the candidates in accordance with the prevailing assessment policy. We will take the necessary measures to ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged in any way. If necessary, we will award full marks for the relevant questions."