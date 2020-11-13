Foreign minister asks labour councilors to keep off illegal earning from expatriate workers

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday urged the newly appointed labour councilors at different Bangladesh missions abroad to work with honesty instead of running for ‘collecting’ illegal money that may eventually push them into difficulties.

“Now-a-days we are very hard on those issues (corruption)… I want everybody to be aware about it (illegal money),” he said.

The minister was speaking at the certificate giving ceremony of ‘Orientation Course for Counsellor/ First Secretary (Labour)’ designate to Bangladesh missions abroad at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday night.