Foreign minister displeased over Palestinian ambassador's comment

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the comment of Palestine ambassador in Bangladesh regarding a change in Bangladesh e-passport, reports UNB.



"This is irrelevant to me, totally irrelevant," AK Abdul Momen told the journalists when his comment was sought on the criticism of Palestine ambassador Yousef Saleh Y Ramadan as to the removal of words - "except Israel"- from Bangladesh e-passport.



Momen said Bangladesh maintains its foreign policy on its own way and it is totally irrelevant which ambassador says what.

"We are a sovereign country. We will decide what we will do or not," said the Foreign minister after a programme at Foreign Service Academy.



Ambassador Ramadan earlier called Dhaka's decision as "unacceptable”.