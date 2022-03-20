Foreign minister Momen won’t go to Pakistan

He said Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to join the OIC meeting. But the foreign minister Momen fell ill upon his return from Turkey recently and decided to take rest as per the advice of physicians.
The minister-level meetings between the two countries are virtually stopped due to strained bilateral relations.
Bangladeshi ministers-state ministers shun not only bilateral meetings but also multilateral meetings held in Pakistan.
The Pakistan government called a minister-level meeting of OIC members over the Afghanistan situation last December. Although set to participate in that meeting, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam cancelled his visit at the last moment.
The authorities cited the state minister’s reported illness as a reason for cancelling the visit. Foreign secretary Momen represented Bangladesh in that meeting too.
