Foreign students demand exemplary punishment of gang-rape culprits

Foreign students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj formed a human chain and brought out a rally on Monday noon protesting the gang-rape of a student of the university.

From the human chain, they demanded exemplary punishment of the six culprits arrested in the case. Their rally, with slogans ‘we want justice,’ ‘stop rape’ and ‘no rape,’ marched the entire campus.