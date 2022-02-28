Foreign students demand exemplary punishment of gang-rape culprits

A foreign student from Somalia, Mohammad Adam, said, "The administration will have to take the responsibility if my sisters cannot move on the campus freely with safety. We want Gopalganj to be free from rape incidents, Bangladesh to be free from rape, and the world, above all, to be free from rape. The administration must ensure the justice of this rape incident."
Earlier, a group of miscreants picked up two students in an auto-rickshaw near Nabinbagh helipad in Gopalganj sadar on Wednesday night.
Later, they tied the male student and raped the female student in an under construction building of Gopalganj Zilla School at around 9:45pm. On Saturday morning, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six people in connection with the gang-rape of a student of BSMRSTU.