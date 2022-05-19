Foreign trips of court judges halted unless not urgent

"Recently, it has been seen that the tendency of the judges of the lower courts to travel abroad has increased showing various reasons. For providing speedy judicial services to the people and to avoid adverse effects on the national economy, the chief justice has instructed the judges to avoid the unnecessary foreign trips", said the notice.
Earlier on 12 May the government, in a circular, barred government officials from traveling abroad unless urgent to reduce the pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
The circular, issued by the finance ministry, said all foreign travel, including exposure visits, educational trips, APA and innovation-free travel, and participation in workshops or seminars, would remain postponed until the post-Corona economy recovers and re-orders in the wake of the current global crisis.