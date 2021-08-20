Former finance minister AMA Muhith returns home

Abdul Muhith had been finance minister for 10 consecutive years in two terms of the Awami League government. As finance minister, he presented 12 budgets, 10 of which were for the Awami League government. A member of Awami League's central advisory committee, Muhith was born on 25 January 1934 in Sylhet.
On Thursday, minister for post and telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar posted up pictures of Muhith on Facebook after the former minister's return home from CMH. Muhith was spending time with his family in the pictures. He looked rather pulled down in the photographs, but he has no health complications. The physicians have advised he take complete rest, family sources said.