Bangladesh pays Tk 2.45 billion penalty due to PDB’s mistake

Bangladesh had to pay a penalty of USD 20 million—equivalent to Tk 2.45 billion—due to a negligence of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), a state agency under the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources.

The mistake was that Bangladesh did not become a party to a case filed in 2000 at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Arbitration Tribunal. Participating in the proceedings would have cost Bangladesh USD 60,000, which the PDB chose not to pay. As a result, a one-sided verdict was issued, and two decades later, Bangladesh ended up paying 333 times that amount.

On 19 May, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance notified the PDB that the amount would be loaned to them from the state treasury to pay US company Smith Cogeneration (Bangladesh) Private Limited—the sponsor of a 100 MW power plant in Haripur.

However, the PDB did not take the loan and instead paid the Tk 2.45 billion from its own funds on 23 May. The company, in return, withdrew all lawsuits against Bangladesh.

The monetary dispute also led to arrest warrants being issued in October 2024 in the US against Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur. To avoid complications, both sought refuge at the residence of the Bangladeshi ambassador in Washington.

Power Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo, “Due to the negligence of the lawyers and the then PDB board, we had to pay this huge amount. Not participating in the ICC arbitration was a massive mistake. The one-sided verdict went against Bangladesh.”