Four women boldly volunteer to bathe dead bodies for burial

Tania, a mother of two, is a member of the voluntary organisation Team Ali Yusuf that is run by Ali Yusuf, is the advisor of Mymensingh’s Divisional Blood Society. There are three more volunteers -- Kabya Sumi Sarkar, Rosy Yasmin and Tahmina Afrin -- in Team Ali Yusuf to bathe the bodies of women who died of Covid-19.
Tania herself has a BA degree. Her daughter studies in Class 9 and her son is about to get enrolled to school. Tania told Prothom Alo over telephone, “I lost my mother during childhood. I always think if I do a good work my mother’s soul will be in peace.”
Team Ali Yusuf has been working with Covid-19 patients since last year. Its volunteers have also been supplying oxygen. However, the four-member team was formed this month to bathe the dead bodies female Covid patients.
Kabya Sumi Sarkar is the founding principal of Mymensingh Divisional School and College. She is also founding president of Divisional Blood Society and president of Mymensingh’s Divisional Sahitya Parishad. She helped 52 poor families including people with disabilities.
Kabya Sumi first bathed the body of a 21-year-old girl who had special needs. She said, “Previously, I was afraid to see the bodies of my relatives after their deaths. Now I feel my work and soul have become one due to my long-day volunteering.”
Another team member, Rosy Yasmin is the sister of Ali Yusuf. She married off her elder daughter. Her younger daughter studies at Class 10. Rosy said, “Today or tomorrow, everyone will die. There is no use of being scared.”
A college student, Tahmina Afrin, is another member of the woman voluntary team. Tahmina was a little worried whether she would be allowed to join the voluntary work since she is so young. But she convinced Ali Yusuf that if other people can do it so as she. And no obstacle came from her home either.
Prothom Alo’s Mymensingh correspondent in Jaglul Pasha said Ali Yusuf is involves in all sorts of voluntary work including blood donations in addition to his printing business. Four woman and 10 men now work in his team as volunteers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ali Yusuf said, “These women told me they want to do something for Covid-19 patients. And then we formed the four-member female team which includes my sister.” Many people have donated ambulances and other things including personal protective equipment (PPE) for their volunteer work, he added.
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna