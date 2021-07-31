Four women boldly volunteer to bathe dead bodies for burial

Tania Yasmin lost her mother when she was in Class 6. Her mother was expecting a child. Those memories still haunt Tania. She faced a similar incident during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tania bathed the dead body of an woman who was eight months pregnant by who died of Covid-19. Tania told Prothom Alo, “When I touched her abdomen I thought my mother was lying in front of me. My eyes were full of tears.” This took place on the night before Eid-ul-Azha.