Govt appoints new heads to 15 institutions
In the latest administrative changes, the government has appointed new heads, including directors general (DGs) and chairmen, to 15 key institutions under different ministries.
According to notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, officials of the rank of additional secretary have been appointed on deputation to these top posts.
The changes cover the Directorate General of Food, Forest Department, Department of Agricultural Marketing, Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks, Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery, Youth Development Department, Governance Innovation Unit, Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA), National Identity Registration Wing, Wage Earners’ Welfare Board, and the Bureau of Non-Formal Education.
New chairmen were also appointed to the National Housing Authority, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), along with the Registrar General of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration.
Md Jasim Uddin Khan has been appointed Director General of the Directorate General of Food while Md Lutfur Rahman DG of the Department of Environment.
MM Arif Pasha has been appointed DG of the Department of Agricultural Marketing while Md Abdullah Al-Mamun DG of JAMUKA.
Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam has been transferred as DG of the Bureau of Non-Formal Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education while Khandaker Anwar Hossain has been appointed National Youth Development Department DG.
Md Asaduzzaman has been appointed DG of the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board under the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment while Dil Afroze DG of the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery under the Health Services Division.
ASM Mostafizur Rahman has been made DG of the Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks under the Ministry of Industries, while Abul Hasnat Muhammad Anwar Pasha DG of the National Identity Registration Wing under the Election Commission Secretariat.
Delwar Hossain has been appointed DG of the Governance Innovation Unit under the Prime Minister’s Office, while Hassan Mahmud Registrar General of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration under the Local Government Division.
Meanwhile, Md Abdul Hai has been appointed Chairman of the NTRCA under the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Md Shafiqul Islam Chairman of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Food and Mohammad Habibur Rahman has been appointed Chairman of the National Housing Authority under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.