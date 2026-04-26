Govt appoints new heads to 15 institutions

In the latest administrative changes, the government has appointed new heads, including directors general (DGs) and chairmen, to 15 key institutions under different ministries.

According to notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, officials of the rank of additional secretary have been appointed on deputation to these top posts.

The changes cover the Directorate General of Food, Forest Department, Department of Agricultural Marketing, Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks, Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery, Youth Development Department, Governance Innovation Unit, Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA), National Identity Registration Wing, Wage Earners’ Welfare Board, and the Bureau of Non-Formal Education.

New chairmen were also appointed to the National Housing Authority, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), along with the Registrar General of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration.