Tomorrow's HSC exams postponed in Chattogram, Rangamati

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, have been postponed in Chattogram and Rangamati districts of Chattogram Division due to the flood situation.

The information was announced in an order signed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Syed Akhtaruzzaman said candidates from the affected areas would sit the postponed examinations later using separate question papers. This year, it is worth noting, the HSC examinations under the general education boards are being held with a common set of question papers.