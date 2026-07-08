Tomorrow's HSC exams postponed in Chattogram, Rangamati
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, have been postponed in Chattogram and Rangamati districts of Chattogram Division due to the flood situation.
The information was announced in an order signed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, on Tuesday night.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Syed Akhtaruzzaman said candidates from the affected areas would sit the postponed examinations later using separate question papers. This year, it is worth noting, the HSC examinations under the general education boards are being held with a common set of question papers.
The order states that Wednesday’s (8 July) HSC, Alim, HSC (BMT), HSC (Vocational) and Diploma in Commerce examinations in Chattogram and Rangamati districts have been postponed.
Examinations under the other education boards, as well as those in Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts under the Chattogram Education Board, will be held as scheduled. A revised timetable for the postponed examinations will be announced later.
Incessant heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of Chattogram. The city recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours from 6:00 pm on Monday to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the highest single-day rainfall in July in 43 years. Rangamati has also been experiencing continuous heavy rain.