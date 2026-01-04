Persons with disabilities remain excluded from digital access

Although the law guarantees equal rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities, this reality is rarely reflected in the design of digital services.

Despite banking services, government websites and the telecommunications sector becoming fully digitised, the needs and limitations of persons with disabilities have not been adequately considered at the planning stage. As a result, a large segment of this population remains excluded from digital services even today.

Experts say that digital services are not merely a matter of technological convenience; they are directly linked to an individual’s rights, participation and dignity. They argue that it is impossible to build a truly “Digital Bangladesh” while leaving behind such a vast section of the population.