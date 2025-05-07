BSF detains four Bangladeshis from Thakurgaon border
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained four Bangladeshi nationals early Wednesday from the Jagdal border area of Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon.
According to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the four were apprehended around 200 yards inside Indian territory near border pillar number 374 around 5:30am, as they were reportedly returning to Bangladesh.
The detainees are as Md Alam, 45, son of Bashir Uddin from Jagdal village in Ranisankail upazila; Md Mister, 30, son of Tariqul Islam from Belpukur village in Baliadangi upazila; Md Hamidul, 30, son of Abdul from Ziabari village in the same upazila; and Md Shamim, 23, son of Ansarul Islam of the same area.
Locals said the four people were crossing back into Bangladesh through the sub-pillar-1 area when a patrol team from the 184 Mukesh BSF camp detained them.
Lt Col Tanjir Ahmed, commanding officer of the BGB Battalion-50 in Thakurgaon, said a flag meeting has been called with the BSF to bring back the detained Bangladeshis.