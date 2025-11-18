13th parliamentary election: Govt to spend Tk 250m on publicity

The government will spend Tk 250 million on publicity to create a festive atmosphere ahead of the upcoming national parliament elections.

Primarily as part of awareness campaigns among the public, the plan includes producing TVCs, video documentaries and other materials, and displaying them through LED activation caravans in all 64 districts and 300 upazilas of the country.

The work will be awarded directly to the event management firm Brand Solution Limited without a tender, using the direct procurement method.

The proposal received in-principle approval at a meeting of the Economic Affairs Advisory Council Committee, presided over by economic adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at the secretariat today, Tuesday..