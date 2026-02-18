Ramadan begins Thursday
The moon has been sighted in the country’s sky today, Wednesday. Accordingly, fasting will begin tomorrow, Thursday.
This decision was announced at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held today in the conference room of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram with newly appointed religious affairs minister of the BNP government Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad in the chair.
According to the decision of the National Moon Sighting Committee, the counting of the holy month of Ramadan will begin from Thursday, 19 February. With the sighting of the Ramadan moon, devoted Muslims will offer Tarawih prayers tonight; after taking Sehri at night, they will begin fasting from Thursday.
Earlier, today, Wednesday, fasting began in several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims in many countries around the world will fast in accordance with Saudi Arabia.