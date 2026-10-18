Former air chief Sheikh Abdul Hannan arrested in Qatar
Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sheikh Abdul Hannan, who is accused in a corruption case, has been arrested in Qatar.
Local police arrested him on 15 October. Interpol, the international police organisation, informed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of the arrest via an email.
An ACC official confirmed the information on Sunday. ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman Khan will brief the media on the matter in detail at a press conference this afternoon.
On 11 November last year, a court ordered the seizure of two flats owned by Sheikh Abdul Hannan, who is an accused in a corruption case, and the freezing of 10 of his bank accounts.
The ACC launched an inquiry into Sheikh Abdul Hannan in February 2025. In July that year, the commission filed a case against him over allegations of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.
Sheikh Abdul Hannan received his commission in the Bangladesh Air Force in 1984. He took office as the country’s 16th chief of air staff on 12 June 2021 and retired on 11 June 2024.