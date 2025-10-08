‘I have been kidnapped by Israeli forces,’ says Shahidul Alam

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer and writer Shahidul Alam has said that he has been “kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel” while travelling by sea in their flotilla heading towards Gaza.

In a video message circulating on social media, Shahidul said, “I am Shahidul Alam, a photographer and writer from Bangladesh. If you are seeing this video, we have been intercepted at sea and I have been kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel, the country conducting genocide in Gaza with active collaboration and assistance of the US and other western powers.”

He went on to appeal to his “comrades and friends” to continue fighting for the freedom of Palestine.

Shahidul Alam, known internationally for his photography and activism, has long been vocal about human rights and press freedom issues, including the situation in Palestine.

Further details about his whereabouts and the status of others reportedly travelling with him remain unclear.