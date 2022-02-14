Bangladesh

France marks 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The French embassy in Dhaka on Monday shared two historic photos celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

One photo shows father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman meeting with French litterateur and politician Andre Malraux and the other of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent France visit.

France recognised Bangladesh officially on 14 February 1972.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We wish to express our joy to celebrate today the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh, following the very successful visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to France, which expresses the common desire to deepen further the relationship between our two countries.” said a press release of the the embassy.

At the invitation of the French president Emmanuel Macron, prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to France in November last year.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement